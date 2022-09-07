My Son Hunter’ Customer Surge Temporarily Disrupts Site on Opening Day, Now Restored

A surge of user activity temporarily halted access MySonHunter.com this morning as thousands simultaneously tried to access the film Wednesday morning.

“We’ve never seen anything like it,” said Elizabeth Moore, Breitbart V.P. of comms. “Our customer service team thankfully was able to restore service promptly to keep up with the avalanche of movie purchases.”

This is the bombshell story about Hunter Biden’s “Laptop from Hell” that the establishment media and its Big Tech censors did not want the American public to see during the 2020 election–and the left’s reception to My Son Hunter shows that they still don’t want this story seen. It’s not hard to see why.

My Son Hunter puts the lens squarely on Hunter Biden, his corrupt business dealings, his relationship with his father, and a lifestyle that would make rock stars jealous. But through the haze of a crack pipe and above the din of the parties and the outbursts, somewhere lies the truth.

A poll conducted after the election found that 17 percent of Biden voters would not have voted for him if they had known about the “Laptop from Hell.” Even now, two years later, 63 percent of likely voters still believe the laptop story is important, according to a recent poll.

Now everyone can see the story they didn’t want you to see.

