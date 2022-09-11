Real Housewives’ Bethenny Frankel: Meghan Markle ‘Becoming a Woman Without a Country’ as Business Blunders Pile Up

Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel slammed Meghan Markle over how she is handling her public image, saying “she really is fucking it up” and “becoming a woman without a country.”

“So I’m thinking about this Meghan Markle shit show,” Frankel began in a TikTok video. “And maybe I’ll be canceled because I’m saying this — but I just think we have to be able to say something without getting beaten down.”

“She is a terrible, terrible businessperson, strategist, she’s playing checkers, not chess, because she is overplaying her hand, and she is painting herself into a corner, becoming a woman without a country,” Frankel added.

Watch Below:

Bethenny Frankel is RIPPING Meghan and Harry a new one! She calls Harry #Fredo from The Godfather and Meghan a terrible business person. “The tide has turned.” I think Bethenny is FREE to speak now without losing business deals again. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/dbTwlQcVjm pic.twitter.com/rt2xAkZYjH — NaomiSky15 (@NaomiSky_15) September 6, 2022

“She got out of something that was a terrible situation for her, and she just, she really is fucking it up,” the Real Housewives star said.

Frankel went on to say that back when she was criticizing Prince Harry and Markle’s Oprah interview — in which the Duchess of Sussex suggested the British royal family is racist — she had “many A-list people text me that they agree with me secretly.”

“She’s a polarizing person,” Frankel said. “It may not be the message, it’s the messenger; the way things are being messaged.”

“And she is just really not a good business strategist. She is not listening to smart people,” she continued.

“Unfortunately, she is not married to someone who can help her navigate this, because it doesn’t seem like she listens to him, and he may not even have any input,” she said. “He could be Fredo or Sonny from The Godfather — because he, in his own life, has made some bad choices. It’s not a great combination.”

Recently, on Frankel’s Just B podcast, the Real Housewives star advised that “when you leave the royal family, leave the royal family. It’s behind you, you learned something, you said it, we heard you say the same thing five times five different ways, you’re probably not changing the royal family.”

“She’s very much like a housewife in that she can’t stop talking about the very thing that she wants to be irrelevant,” Frankel added.

Listen Below:

Frankel continued:

I think that there’s a non-relatable factor in the way that we’re being spoken to, and in that poised, orchestrated elegance, in that mimicking of [Princess] Diana, in that, you know, that Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy intentional, very natural, very slow intentional speech, being aghast at the word “diva,” you know, who are you relating to? None of my friends relate to Meghan Markle.

“It’s not the message, it’s the messaging,” Frankel reiterated. “You left the royal family, and in every single interview you do, you are talking in some nuanced, subtext, or slightly direct way about the royal family. Let it go Elsa, more forward — leave that family behind, because it’s only creating more drama for your husband.”

Last week, Markle claimed on her new Archetypes podcast that people only started treating her “like a black woman” after she started dating Prince Harry.

Moreover, in a recent interview with The Cut, the Duchess also tacitly threatened to “say anything” about her time in the U.K. after she and Prince Harry left the Royal Family for a new life in the United States.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.