Meghan Markle Claims People Only Treated Her ‘Like a Black Woman’ When She Started Dating Harry

Pro-abortion “D-list celebrity” Meghan Markle claims that people only started treating her “like a black woman” after she started dating Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

During the second episode of her Archetypes podcast — which featured singer Mariah Carey — Markle said that she began to “understand what it was like to be treated like a black woman” after she started dating her now-husband, Prince Harry.

At the beginning of their conversation, Markle told Carey that she had been “so formative” for her while she was growing up, because the singer was a fellow “mixed” woman.

“You were so formative for me. Representation matters so much,” Markle said. “When you are a woman, and you don’t see a woman who looks like you somewhere in a position of power or influence, or even just on the screen — you came onto the scene, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, someone kind of looks like me.'”

Markle then recalled an article she once read about Halle Berry, and how the actress was asked a question about “how she felt being treated as a mixed-race woman in the world.”

“And her response was her saying, ‘Well, your experience through the world is how people view you,’ So she said because she was darker in color, she was being treated as a black woman, not as a mixed woman,” Markle explained.

“And I think for us, it’s so different, because we’re light-skinned. You’re not treated as a black woman. You’re not treated as a white woman. You sort of fit in between,” Markle told Carey.

The Duchess of Sussex went on to say “If there’s any time in my life that it’s been more focused on my race, it’s only once I started dating my husband. Then I started to understand what it was like to be treated like a black woman, because up until then I had been treated like a mixed woman. And things really shifted.”

Carey responded by saying “That’s an interesting thing, a ‘mixed woman,’ because I always thought it should be okay to say, ‘I’m mixed.’ Like, it should be okay to say that, but people want you to choose.”

“They want to put you in a box and categorize you,” the singer added.

In a recent long-winded interview with The Cut — discussing the rift that occurred between her and the Royal Family after she and her husband formally stepped down from their public duties — Markle tacitly threatened to “say anything” about her time in the U.K. after she and Prince Harry left the Royal Family for a new life in the United States.

Markle’s podcast — which was released last week — drew an underwhelming response from critics and some members of the public, with Royal commentator Angela Levin suggesting Price Harry’s wife “would still be a D-list celebrity if she had not married a prince.”

