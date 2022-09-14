Los Angeles Magazine Trashes ‘My Son Hunter’ Without Seeing the Movie

Los Angeles magazine has run an article trashing My Son Hunter, with a headline calling the movie “a mess even for red meat propaganda,” even though the author of the article confirmed that she hasn’t seen the movie.

Journalist Sara Stewart told Breitbart News via email that she has yet to watch My Son Hunter. Her piece is comprised primarily of quotes from other left-wing publications, including the Daily Beast, Gawker, and Mother Jones.

“I have not seen the movie, which is why I cited various reviews” she said.

When asked why she didn’t take the initiative to watch the movie — which is easily available for streaming and download — Stewart indicated that was not her assignment. “If you are suggesting I review the film myself, I’ll gladly take that assignment if my editors are up for it!”

Editors for Los Angeles magazine have not replied to a request for comment from Breitbart News.

The article contained an inaccurate description that editors have since corrected following a request from Breitbart News. The article called the movie “Breitbart-produced” when in fact the correct phrase is “Breitbart-distributed.” The corrected version of the article doesn’t contain any indication that it has been updated.

Los Angeles began its article with a snide dismissal of the movie.

The Breitbart-produced movie My Son Hunter, about the president’s wayward, laptop-losing, Venice-dwelling son, is getting the kind of press a Kirk Cameron joint can only dream of. Positive attention for the flick is coming solely from alt-right stalwarts like the Daily Wire and Tucker Carlson, while mainstream publications are mostly pointing and laughing. But then, this is a movie aimed squarely at those who believe that, as director Robert Davi has said, the majority of the media “is a third arm of a Marxist-communist revolution in America.” His film premiered late last month at a star-studded Los Angeles event, if you consider Dean Cain and Justified actor Nick Searcy stars, and provided popcorn in bags labeled “Corn Pop.” Get it?

It then quoted at length various reviews from leftist media outlets, including Gawker, Slate, and Rolling Stone — the latter of which the article erroneously refers to as a “Yahoo” article. (The Rolling Stone article was only syndicated by Yahoo News.)

The article noticeably fails to quote any of the positive reviews from outlets including The Epoch Times, Hot Air, and MOVIEGUIDE.

The trailer below has been viewed almost 5 million times across social media.

Watch the trailer:

