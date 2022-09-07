MOVIEGUIDE ‘My Son Hunter’ Review: ‘Extremely Well-Directed, Written and Acted’ with ‘Crazy, Funny Moments and High Drama’

The newly released film My Son Hunter “is extremely well-directed, written and acted, with some crazy, funny moments and high drama,” according to a review by MOVIEGUIDE.

According to MOVIEGUIDE:

MY SON HUNTER is extremely well-directed, written and acted, with some crazy, funny moments and high drama. It takes a complex subject with many details and boils everything down to a digestible, absorbing story. Director Robert Davi and his team, including the actors, apply some fun, clever, dramatic tricks, flourishes and techniques to engage viewers. MY SON HUNTER is a satirical, dramatic exposé of the truth behind multiple Biden family scandals. Although it touches on Hunter and Joe Biden’s sexual peccadilloes and Hunter’s rampant drug abuse, the meat of the movie is about the Biden family’s corrupt financial dealings overseas. Hunter serves as the point man for corrupt dealings in Ukraine, Central Europe, Russia, and Communist China. The dealings involve lots of corrupt influence peddling, with most of the corruption benefitting Hunter, Joe and some of Hunter’s cronies, with no regard for what benefits the United States, its people and their national security and prosperity. Most damagingly, the movie shows that Hunter’s deals with Chinese companies are connected to the Chinese Communist government and its financial attacks on and military campaign against the United States. At one point, the movie echoes a major complaint by Hunter in one email to one of his daughters, where he complained about having to “pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years.” In the movie, Hunter says, “I’m the one who brings in all the deals. I’m the one who provides a future for everyone in this family.”

The review also notes that My Son Hunter — which is available now for streaming and downloading — is “an eye-opening depiction of corruption at the highest levels of the Democrat Party, the federal government and the national ‘news’ media.”

Read the rest of the review here.

Watch the trailer:

My Son Hunter, which marks Breitbart’s expansion into film distribution, was a crowdfunded project inspired by the investigative reporting of Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer and Breitbart News about the Biden family’s corruption, as well as the infamous “Laptop from Hell” story first broken by the New York Post that the media and Big Tech sought to censor during the 2020 election.

Director Robert Davi described My Son Hunter as Hunter’s “laptop exploded onto film.”

Government Accountability President Peter Schweizer attested to the film’s authenticity. Schweizer, who is a Breitbart senior contributor and the bestselling author of Red Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win, was the first to report on Hunter Biden’s corrupt business dealings with foreign governments at a time when his vice president father was negotiating U.S. foreign policy with those regimes.

During a panel discussion about the film on Truth Social, Schweizer called My Son Hunter a “shorthand version” of his 300-page bestselling book chronicling the Biden family corruption.

“I think what people are going to get in this film is information lifted from the pages of my book and turned into the flesh,” Schweizer said.

As the Secret Service Agent, played by Gina Carano, states in the film’s opening line: “This is not a true story, except for all the facts.”

It’s these “facts” that already have left-wing pundits triggered by the film and conservatives cheering on its success.

A columnist at the UK’s left-wing Guardian already denounced My Son Hunter as “political porn” and akin to a “conspiracy theories,” despite not actually having seen the film yet.

Donald Trump Jr., on the other hand, praised the film and hoped for its success.

“I want it to be successful because I want people to understand just how important this is,” Trump said during the Truth Social panel discussion. “We’re fighting for our values. We’re fighting for our country, and we’re just fighting for the future that we want to leave our children.”

My Son Hunter stars Laurence Fox (Victoria, Inspector Lewis, The Professor and the Madman) as Hunter Biden; Gina Carano (The Mandalorian, Dead Pool, Heist) as a Secret Service Agent; and John James (Dynasty) as Joe Biden.

The film’s trailer has already garnered over 4.5 million cross-platform views on social media.

My Son Hunter is available for streaming and downloading NOW at MySonHunter.com.

Rebecca Mansour is Senior Editor-at-Large for Breitbart News. Follow her on Twitter at @RAMansour.