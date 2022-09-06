EPOCH TIMES ‘My Son Hunter’ Review: ‘Brilliant Biden Satire’ Reaches ‘Shakespearean-Level Tragicomedy’

The Epoch Times has delivered a rave review about the movie My Son Hunter, calling it a “brilliant Biden satire” that reaches “Shakespearean-level tragicomedy.” Special praise was given to actor Laurence Fox, who plays Hunter Biden, in what the outlet called a “career-defining performance.” The paper also praised director Robert Davi’s ability to balance outright satire with a more humanistic approach to portraying Hunter Biden.

Less than a minute after the start of the hotly anticipated “My Son Hunter,” director Robert Davi and screenwriter Brian Godawa include an 11-word text scroll which (with tongue firmly in cheek) that both downsizes and heightens the expectations of what we’re about to see: “This is not a true story … except for all the facts.”

By doing this, the filmmakers somewhat defuse what is sure to be an onslaught of negative reactions from the mainstream media, its minions, and the dozen or so people who still think Joe Biden is the greatest thing since sliced bread.

Had this movie been presented as a straight-out drama with a chronological narrative, it simply wouldn’t have worked. The sheer jaw-dropping, truth-is-stranger-than-fiction nature of the depicted events is so brazen, so self-aggrandizing, so outrageous, and so self-parodying, it all but begs for a satirical treatment.