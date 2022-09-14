‘My Son Hunter’ Director Robert Davi: Hunter Biden’s ‘Debauched Lifestyle’ Has ‘Potentially Compromised America’

Actor Robert Davi, director of My Son Hunter, said on Tuesday’s edition of the David Webb Show on SiriusXM that Hunter Biden’s “debauched lifestyle” had “potentially compromised America.”

“In this film, I try not to demonize drug addiction, but the truth of the matter is, Hunter’s moral code and debauched lifestyle have potentially compromised America, and it’s fine with everybody on the left,” Davi stated. “They just smile around because that’s what they want. It’s not right. I hate that hypocrisy.”





Davi said, “It’s a terrific film. It has a lot of humor to it, a lot of heart., and a lot of corruption. Even today, Podesta [is] tied to China on one of Hunter Biden’s email links. It doesn’t stop.”

He alluded to My Son Hunter drawing upon research conducted by Peter Schweizer and the Government Accountability Institute detailing financial conflicts of interest held by U.S. officials — including President Joe Biden — via the businesses dealings of their close family members with foreign governments and interests.

“The American people deserve better, and for decades our politicians have just sold America to the highest bidder,” he stated, “and this film exposes some of that, as well as saying that someone is so close to the White House and has access while he’s hitting a crack pipe every 15 minutes, [with connections to] the communist Chinese spy chief and Russian mafia.”

Davi described My Son Hunter as a rebuke of news media and Big Tech censorship and suppression, particularly restricting circulation of revelatory reports of the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop ahead of the 2020 presidential election

“This film is a middle finger to the press and to Big Tech, which have kept the story down,” he remarked.

My Son Hunter marks Breitbart’s expansion into film distribution. My Son Hunter stars Laurence Fox (Victoria, Inspector Lewis, The Professor and the Madman) as Hunter Biden; Gina Carano (The Mandalorian, Dead Pool, Heist) as a Secret Service Agent; and John James (Dynasty) as Joe Biden. It was produced by Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney (Gosnell Movie, FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers) from the Unreported Story Society, and directed by Robert Davi (Goonies, License to Kill, Die Hard). The film is available RIGHT NOW for Streaming and Downloading at MySonHunter.com

