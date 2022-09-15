Catturd on ‘My Son Hunter’: ‘We Need a Lot More Movies Like This’

The popular social media personalities Catturd and Jewels Jones hosted My Son Hunter director Robert Davi on this week’s episode of the podcast “In the Litter Box” during which they discussed the making of the movie as well as the need to support the making of more movies for conservative audiences.

“If they make some money on [My Son Hunter], they can do it again, and they can do it again,” Catturd said.

“How much money to do you spend going to see the latest X-Men and Spider-Man and everything else, all of the junk that’s coming out of Hollywood? I could have got the movie for free but I didn’t. I paid for it anyway because I wanted to support these people.”

Jewels added: “We need more of it. That’s the point. We need a lot more movies like this.”

Watch below:

During the podcast, Robert Davi discussed his history with Breitbart News, which is distributing My Son Hunter.

“I’d written for Breitbart for years,” he said. “Andrew [Breitbart] was a good friend of mine and he always said politics is downstream from culture. But we’re not doing it enough. We’re not promoting the culture and we’re not standing up until it’s a little too late.”

He added: “I don’t want [My Son Hunter] to do ‘very well.’ I want it to be the No. 1 film in America.”

Hunter Biden is the subject of a brand new narrative film, My Son Hunter, marking Breitbart’s expansion into film distribution. The film was directed by Robert Davi (Goonies, License to Kill, Die Hard) and stars Laurence Fox (Victoria, Inspector Lewis, The Professor, and The Madman) as Hunter Biden; Gina Carano (The Mandalorian, Dead Pool, Heist) as a Secret Service agent; and John James (Dynasty) as Joe Biden. It was produced by Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney (Gosnell movie, FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers) from the Unreported Story Society. The film is available RIGHT NOW for Streaming and Downloading at MySonHunter.com.

The trailer below has been viewed almost 5 million times across social media.

Watch the trailer:

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com