SHOCK: Politico’s Biden White House Reporter Didn’t Like ‘My Son Hunter’

Politico White House reporter has mocked My Son Hunter, complaining about the movie’s acting, dialogue, and plot — or pretty much everything about the Breitbart-released title.

In a snide tweet Friday, Max Tani, who is a former media reporter for far-left Daily Beast, described the movie as “incredible” but not in a good way.

“My Son Hunter is incredible. Completely incoherent dialogue, noticeable dubbing, basically no plot,” he wrote. “The actor who plays Joe Biden is weirdly huge and the actor who plays Hunter struggles to hide his British accent.”

My Son Hunter is incredible. Completely incoherent dialogue, noticeable dubbing, basically no plot. The actor who plays Joe Biden is weirdly huge and the actor who plays Hunter struggles to hide his British accent. — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) September 16, 2022

Mainstream media journalists have engaged in a pile-on in their reviews of My Son Hunter. But even some of the biggest haters have acknowledged the movie has brought to light the corruption of the Biden family.

A critic in Britain’s left-wing The Independent admitted the movie taught him things he hadn’t previously known about the Biden family’s corruption.

Even the New Yorker‘s reviewer, who despised the movie, acknowledged that the “desire to understand exactly what has gone on behind the scenes with Hunter and his affairs makes sense to me, as it must for many others.”

Hunter Biden is the subject of a brand new narrative film, My Son Hunter, marking Breitbart’s expansion into film distribution. The film was directed by Robert Davi (Goonies, License to Kill, Die Hard) and stars Laurence Fox (Victoria, Inspector Lewis, The Professor, and The Madman) as Hunter Biden; Gina Carano (The Mandalorian, Dead Pool, Heist) as a Secret Service agent; and John James (Dynasty) as Joe Biden. It was produced by Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney (Gosnell movie, FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers) from the Unreported Story Society. The film is available RIGHT NOW for Streaming and Downloading at MySonHunter.com.

The trailer below has been viewed almost 5 million times across social media.

Watch the trailer:

