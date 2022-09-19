‘My Son Hunter’ True Fact: Hunter Biden Was Kicked Out of the Navy for Cocaine Use

My Son Hunter, the new movie from Breitbart News, is a fact-based dramatization of the life of debauchery and corruption lived by the first son Hunter Biden. Although the movie takes certain artistic liberties, many scenes portray true accounts of the Biden scion’s life; this “True Fact” series will detail those accuracies.

True Fact: Hunter Biden was kicked out of the Navy for cocaine use.

Hunter Biden was booted from the Navy in 2014 after failing a drug test, the Wall Street Journal reported at the time. Hunter had secured two waivers to join the Navy Reserve part-time, at 43 years old, but his “brief military career” ended after cocaine was found in his system.

Hunter Biden has said he received an administrative discharge from Navy after he tested positive for cocaine. https://t.co/DM63LW26eb #debates2020 — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) October 23, 2020

Hunter said it was “the honor of my life to serve in the U.S. Navy, and I deeply regret and am embarrassed that my actions led to my administrative discharge. I respect the Navy’s decision. With the love and support of my family, I’m moving forward,” in a statement.

Hunter Biden is the subject of a brand new narrative film, My Son Hunter, marking Breitbart’s expansion into film distribution. The film was directed by Robert Davi (Goonies, License to Kill, Die Hard) and stars Laurence Fox (Victoria, Inspector Lewis, The Professor, and The Madman) as Hunter Biden; Gina Carano (The Mandalorian, Dead Pool, Heist) as a Secret Service agent; and John James (Dynasty) as Joe Biden. It was produced by Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney (Gosnell movie, FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers) from the Unreported Story Society. The film is available RIGHT NOW for Streaming and Downloading at MySonHunter.com.

The trailer below has been viewed almost 5 million times across social media.

Watch below: