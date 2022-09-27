Netflix Removes ‘LGBTQ’ Label from Jeffrey Dahmer Series Following Gay Backlash

Netflix has removed the “LGBTQ” label from its new limited series on Jeffrey Dahmer following a social media backlash in which gays complained that the show reflects badly on them.

The show’s official Netflix homepage no longer lists “LGBTQ” under “genres” and the show no longer carries the “LGBTQ”category tag in the Netflix app. It appears Netflix made the changes over the weekend or on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, from mega-producer Ryan Murphy, dramatizes the life story of the infamous serial killer who during the late 70s through the early 90s lured 17 young men and boys to their deaths, engaging in dismemberment, cannibalism, and necrophilia. Starring Evan Peters in the title role, the show began streaming this month and has drawn strong audience interest, hitting the No. 1 spot on the streamer’s most-watched list around the world.

But as Breitbart News reported, gays took to social media to chide Netflix for putting the show under the “LGBTQ” category, with one TikTok user saying, “I know this is technically true but this is not the representation we’re looking for.”

Many others expressed a similar sense of outrage and disappointment.

Netflix has seen a mass exodus of subscribers in recent months, losing around one million customers in the second quarter after losing 200,000 in the first quarter. As Breitbart News reported, about 25 percent of current Netflix subscribers plan on cancelling the service this year.

