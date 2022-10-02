Bill Maher Suggests Dumping Kamala Harris from 2024 Democrat Ticket: ‘She’s Not Very Popular Anywhere’

Bill Maher has floated the idea of dumping Vice President Kamala Harris from the 2024 Democrat presidential ticket, noting that she remains deeply unpopular across party lines and is a “bad politician,” to boot.

On Friday’s episode of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the comedian praised President Joe Biden, saying he will likely be the party’s nominee in 2024. But he suggested the president’s running mate remains up in the air.

“What I could see is replacing the vice president,” Maher said, eliciting enthusiastic applause from the studio audience. “Because she’s not very popular anywhere. And it didn’t seem to work out. And I don’t know. That’s been done before in a ticket.”

Watch below:

Bill Maher and @CaitlinPacific Push Replacing Kamala Harris As VP: 'For Some Reason, An Off-Putting Person' https://t.co/VwjsQB0Ogr pic.twitter.com/2B9oH6EHGH — Tommy moderna-vaX-Topher (@tommyxtopher) October 1, 2022

Guest panelist Caitlin Flanagan of the far-left magazine The Atlantic concurred.

“In addition to being, for some reason, an off-putting person, she also has, I think, a lot of baggage that probably wouldn’t do well under a lot of scrutiny,” she said.

Maher added: “I just think she’s a bad politician. I think she’s a very bright person. But I can see them doing that because a lot of the problem with Biden being old is, ‘Oh, if he dies then, you know, you’re gonna get this person.’”

He then blasted Democrats for becoming addicted to identity politics.

“So here’s the problem with the Democratic party,” he said. “They’re so boxed in by identity politics that you cannot conceive of a Democratic ticket that doesn’t have a woman, person of color on it. And pretty soon you’re gonna line up behind that gay Latino and you’re gonna have to have, you know, a deaf Eskimo.”

As Breitbart News reported, Harris was roundly ridiculed for emphasizing racial “equity” when discussing relief for victims of disasters like Hurricane Ian.

“We have to address this in a way that is about giving resources based on equity, understanding that we fight for equality but we also need to fight for equity understanding that not everybody starts out at the same place,” she said Friday at the Democratic National Committee Women’s Leadership Forum.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com