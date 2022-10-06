Winfrey, Letterman, DeGeneres Among Hollywood Elites Lining Up to Join Michelle Obama’s Book Tour

The Hollywood elites have agreed to turn out in force as “celebrity moderators” joining former first lady Michelle Obama on her upcoming book tour, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.

Oprah Winfrey, David Letterman and Ellen DeGeneres have all reportedly put their hands up to be part of the travelling show, AP reports.

Other guests reportedly include Conan O’Brien, Tracee Ellis Ross, journalists Gayle King and Michele Norris, “Today” show host Hoda Kotb, poet Elizabeth Alexander and advocate Heather McGhee.

As Breitbart News reported, the tome will shine a light on Obama, her dreams, her hopes for the planet, and insights “on navigating an increasingly stressful world.”

The book is bound for a global launch with book tour and interviews to match in Michelle Obama’s first entirely new work since the 2018 release of Becoming.

That publication sold more than 17 million copies worldwide, surpassing the sales of any memoir by a previous first lady or modern president, including her husband, former President Barack Obama.

“For me, ‘The Light We Carry’ book tour will be about starting important conversations and digging deeper into the questions that all of us are grappling with as we live through uncertain times,” Michelle Obama said in a statement released Wednesday by her publisher, Crown, and the tour’s producer, Live Nation.

“I can’t wait to get back on the road and dive into it with such a thoughtful, impressive group of moderators.”

The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times will come out simultaneously in 14 languages and 27 countries, with additional rights deals expected.

Obama has added seven stops to her monthlong, six-city tour, which begins at Washington’s Warner Theatre on Nov. 15, the book’s publication date.

Additional appearances have been scheduled in Washington, along with Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago and San Francisco.