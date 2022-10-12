Warner Bros. Discovery Pulls the Plug on Television Workshop Focusing on Diversity

The cost-cutting at Warner Bros. Discovery continued on Tuesday, with the latest casualty being a long-running TV workshop devoted to fostering diversity, according to multiple reports.

Executives have shut down the Warner Bros. Television Workshop, which sought out and nurtured diverse talent among TV writers and directors who then moved on to create or work on new TV series. Among the shows that reportedly benefited from workshop talent was the woke HBO flop Lovecraft Country, which was canceled last year after just one season.

As Breitbart News reported, the genre-bending Lovecraft Country was a darling of the entertainment news media for the way it portrayed the United States as a racist country swarming with white supremacists. It also vilified law enforcement by depicting police officers as members of a bizarre, murderous cult.

Warner Bros. Discovery has pulled the plug on the entire workshop, which has been in existence for four decades, as well as a department called Stage 13, which created short form shows.

BIG news: Warner Bros. is shutting down its Writers/Directors Workshop and Stage 13 unit. Both are major paths for underrepresented voices in television. Big setback for Hollywood's diversity movement. — Matthew Belloni (@MattBelloni) October 11, 2022

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has promised to find $3 billion in cost savings from the merged media giant.

One of the first casualties was CNN+, the ill-fated streaming service that CNN launched to great fanfare earlier this year. CNN+ flopped on arrival and was shut down after just a month after it launched, proving to be an epic embarrassment for the ratings-challenged cable news network.

CNN’s Reliable Sources host Brian Stelter was another recent casualty.

In August, CNN boss Chris Licht warned staff that more “changes” are likely to come.

As Breitbart News reported, Warner Bros. Discovery also dropped the axe on the TBS show Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, whose left-wing host infamously called Ivanka Trump a “feckless cunt.” Bee also called on her fans to harass Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who penned the high court’s majority opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.

