Jon Voight: Democrats Have Damaged America by Reversing Trump Policies

Jon Voight has ripped Democrat leaders for the damage they have inflicted on the country, saying they have reversed the accomplishments made by former President Donald Trump during his time in the White House.
The Oscar-winning actor also spoke about the decline of California and how the state has been severely mismanaged by Democrats.
In an interview with Newsmax host Rob Schmitt, Jon Voight said Democrats are intentionally un-doing the progress made under the Trump administration.
“We had President Trump,” Voight said. “Take a look at the problems when he came into office, and he solved them, one after another, because he’s a person who’s a doer and he’s a problem solver. And therefore you accomplished all those things. And now we have another person in office, and they’re systematically just eliminating all of the progress that he made, right? That’s their agenda.”
Watch below:
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.