Jon Voight Calls for Impeachment of Joe Biden: ‘He Has Wronged This Nation’s Glory’

Oscar-winner Jon Voight has called for the impeachment of President Joe Biden, saying Biden is destroying the country and “has wronged this nation’s glory.”

Jon Voigt posted a two-minute video message to his social media accounts on Thursday urging for Biden’s swift removal from office.

“We’re all feeling very unsafe. We’re all angry. And let’s remember why: it starts with the seat of the president of the United States. He has wronged this nation’s glory. He has taken down our morals, our true gift of the land of the free. He must be impeached,” he said.

“We cannot wait another second having him dictate our path. Let us work together, get him out, and make this country for what she stands for — greatness, the land of opportunity, the land of the greatest soil our forefathers fought for. Don’t let this President Biden tear down every inch that was sacrificed with blood, sweat, and tears, for his dictation of lies.”

Watch below:

Can we all see eye to eye? pic.twitter.com/DQeqYOe9In — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) June 28, 2022

Here is Voight’s full address:

My dear friends, we’re all saddened by so much turmoil that has been brought upon this life we live. Can this darkness be lifted? Can we all share joy once again and see eye to eye? We have a troubled nation with much horror from these criminals that are ruining lives. We must stop this now. We must bring back our nation’s safety. Our police force must act on righteousness and guard our neighborhoods, our businesses, our children, our elderly, our veterans, and our handicapped. We must protect this nation and bring back safety. We’re all feeling very unsafe. We’re all angry. And let’s remember why: it starts with the seat of the president of the United States. He has wronged this nation’s glory. He has taken down our morals, our true gift of the land of the free. He must be impeached. We cannot wait another second having him dictate our path. Let us work together, get him out, and make this country for what she stands for — greatness, the land of opportunity, the land of the greatest soil our forefathers fought for. Don’t let this President Biden tear down every inch that was sacrificed with blood, sweat, and tears, for his dictation of lies. I urge all to see truths. I urge all to make a difference for our childrens’ future — our future. Because my fellow Americans, this land is being broken down. But we as a nation of God’s truths shall build her up once again and bring her to her feet with glory. God bless America. Much love to you.

Jon Voight was one of former President Donald Trump’s biggest Hollywood supporters. The Coming Home and Ray Donovan star called Biden “evil” ahead of the 2020 elections, presciently warning that a Biden White House would harm and weaken the U.S.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com