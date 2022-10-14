‘My Son Hunter’ Is Now Available on DVD

The blockbuster film My Son Hunter is now available to purchase as a DVD at MySonHunter.com.

My Son Hunter, which marks Breitbart’s expansion into film distribution, has been heralded as a must-see film for every American concerned about the Biden family’s corruption.

President Donald Trump sent a handwritten praising My Son Hunter star Laurence Fox’s portrayal of the film’s title character as “amazing.”

Former Trump White House chief strategist Steve Bannon called My Son Hunter an “absolute brilliant film” that “everybody’s got to watch” because, in his estimation, the film will serve as a centerpiece of an impeachment case against President Joe Biden if Republicans regain control of Congress in November’s midterm elections.

In fact, the Republican Ranking Member of the House Oversight Committee Rep. James Comer (R-KY) has stated that investigations of Hunter Biden will commence should Republicans retake the House majority in November’s midterm elections.

My Son Hunter was a crowdfunded project inspired by the investigative reporting of Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer and Breitbart News about the Biden family’s corruption, as well as the infamous “Laptop from Hell” story first broken by the New York Post that the media and Big Tech sought to censor during the 2020 election.

Director Robert Davi described My Son Hunter as Hunter’s “laptop exploded onto film.”

The movie follows Hunter (played by Fox) “as he navigates a tangled web of prostitution, partying, international business dealings, drugs, sex, Chinese spies, a laptop from Hell, Ukrainian oligarchs, more sex, more drugs, and, of course, his responsibilities to the leader of the free world,” the film’s press release states.

While this subject matter may seem salacious, it is drawn directly from the public record, according to My Son Hunter’s screenwriter Brian Godwa. Though the film takes certain artistic liberties for the sake of storytelling, the movie’s narrative is firmly based on verified facts about the Biden family, which Breitbart News highlighted in a series of true-facts from the film.

Investigative author Peter Schweizer attested to the film’s authenticity. Schweizer, who is a Breitbart senior contributor and the bestselling author of Red Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win, was the first to report on Hunter Biden’s corrupt business dealings with foreign governments at a time when his vice president father was negotiating U.S. foreign policy with those regimes. Schweizer called My Son Hunter a “shorthand version” of his 300-page bestselling book chronicling the Biden family corruption. “I think what people are going to get in this film is information lifted from the pages of my book and turned into the flesh,” he said.

In fact, Schweizer said that the truth about Hunter Biden’s corruption seems almost too outrageous for fiction.

“It’s such an unbelievable story in a way,” Schweizer said. “I mean, imagine if you were a screenwriter, and you went to producers in L.A. and you said, ‘Hey, I’ve got this idea for a film. It’s going to be [about] the vice president’s son. He’s going to take tens of millions of dollars from the Chinese. He’s going to be a coke addict. And then he’s going to leave his laptop computer at a repair store. And that thing’s going to [be made public], but the mainstream media is going to try to cover it up.’ I mean, the producers would just laugh you out of the room. Yet, that’s exactly what happened.”

As the Secret Service Agent character, played by Gina Carano, states in the film’s opening line: “This is not a true story, except for all the facts.”

It’s these “facts” that already have left-wing pundits triggered by the film and conservatives heralding it.

The public’s reaction to the film has been overwhelming positive—garnering a 90 percent positive audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes—despite the efforts of corporate establishment media outlets to bury the film with negative reviews, many of which were written by reviewers who hadn’t even seen the film.

One left-wing critic who did actually watch the film was grudgingly forced to admit that the film accurately depicted Biden family corruption that he hadn’t known about until he saw My Son Hunter.

The film was brought to the screen by producers Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney (Gosnell movie, FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers). McAleer and McElhinney’s Unreported Story Society crowdfunded the film’s $2.3 million budget from 30,000 donors, a fact which McAleer said proves the public’s desire to see this story told.

During an interview on Bannon’s popular War Room podcast, McAleer hoped that the film will assist in any future Congressional investigation of Biden family corruption.

“I think we need to have screenings after screenings,” McAleer said. “It needs to be on a loop, 24 hours, in Congress, so that everyday when they come into work, they see the Hunter Biden story.”

“The facts are there and there needs to be Congressional investigations, there needs to be subpoenas going out, there needs to be phone records and emails analyzed,” he added.

My Son Hunter stars Laurence Fox (Victoria, Inspector Lewis, The Professor and the Madman) as Hunter Biden; Gina Carano (The Mandalorian, Deadpool, Heist) as a Secret Service agent; and John James (Dynasty) as Joe Biden.

My Son Hunter is available right now for purchase as a DVD or for purchase to download or stream online at MySonHunter.com.

The trailer below has been viewed over 5 million times across social media.

Watch the trailer: