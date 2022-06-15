Report: Networks Silent on Hunter Biden’s Laptop — Only 298 Seconds of Coverage Since March

Establishment media television networks have shielded the Hunter Biden laptop story from view, covering up one of the most corrupt storylines of the past decade.

ABC News, NBC News, and CBS News have aired only 298 seconds on Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell” story since March 16, when the New York Times confirmed authentication of the laptop, according to Media Research Center. Though the Times confirmed authentication in March, Breitbart News’ Emma-Jo Morris authenticated the laptop in the fall of 2020, a year and a half earlier.

“After 599 days @abcnews reminded their viewers about Hunter’s laptop, but only to vaguely mention those ‘disheveled’ photos of him,” Media Research Center reported. “@abcnews, @cbsnews, and @nbcnews have spent ONLY 298 seconds on Hunter Laptop SINCE @nytimes March 16 admission.”

Since March 16, 51 stories have broken in relation to Hunter Biden’s laptop:

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.