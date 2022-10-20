Disney’s ‘She-Hulk’ Director Boasts About Show Exploring Sex and Still Being Enjoyed by Children

The director behind the Disney+ Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law said her show is able to explore a woman’s sex life and still be enjoyed by children.

In a bizarre interview this week with far-left Vox’s entertainment news site Polygon, series director Kat Coiro revealed she wanted to bring “sex positivity” to the supposedly family-friendly series.

“We always felt like there was a fear around sex and around the idea of sex positivity,” Coiro told the site. “So it was our job to keep having the conversation. We wanted to say, Look, she’s a woman in her 30s navigating modern life; sex is a part of that story, and [ask] how far could we go.”

She-Hulk director Kat Coiro wanted to make a sex-positive show that kids could also watch

Actress Tatiana Maslany, who plays the title character, contributed a great deal on that front, according to Coiro.

“A lot of the conversations about sexualization in the show came from Tatiana, and were with Tatiana.”

Coiro said she is receiving voicemails from nine-year-olds begging to hear what happens next on the show.

“We wanted to make it realistic, and about a woman navigating sex, but also make it something that everybody can enjoy, including children, because there is an element of the show that is really fun for young people.”

Season one, episode eight sees superhero Daredevil (Charlie Cox) in a sex scene (which occurs off-camera) with Maslany’s She-Hulk.

The series featured a cameo appearance this season by “Wet Ass Pussy” rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who taught She-Hulk how to twerk.

The Walt Disney Co. has come under fire in recent months for opposing Florida’s anti-grooming law — the Parental Rights in Education law — which forbids the teaching of sexuality and radical gender ideology to children in kindergarten through third grade.

As Breittbart News reported, Disney CEO Bob Chapek caved to a woke group of employees who demanded the company take a stand against the Florida law, vowing to continue fighting to get it repealed.

