Actor Mark Hamill has seen the fighting in Ukraine from afar and decided to pitch in and help. To that end he has put his hand in his pocket to send funds to buy 500 drones for Kyiv, destined to take on a variety of military and civil tasks against invading Russian forces he says represent the “evil empire.”

The 71-year-old American screen veteran, best known for his role as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, confirmed his donations to the embattled European nation while appearing on an episode of Bloomberg Radio’s Sound On.

Hamill told host Joe Mathieu he only sent the equipment to Ukraine because they desperately need it, the Sun reports.

“Very simply: Ukraine needs drones. They define war outcomes, they protect their land, their people, they monitor the border, they’re eyes in the sky,” Hamill outlined in the radio interview published Thursday.

“I was really shocked because they give me these updates at least two or three times a week about what’s going on and they said they’ve received over 500 drones since I started this,” Hamill concluded.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced last month Hamill had been named an ambassador for the country’s fundraising platform UNITED24’s “Army of Drones“ project.

“The new ambassador introduction took place during an online call with the President of Ukraine,” a Ukrainian government site states.

“Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to Mark Hamill for supporting Ukrainian people since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

So far, donations through UNITED24 have reached more than $210 million, enabling Ukraine to try and match Russia as it dispatches military drones of its own to the battlefield, as Breitbart News reported.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are allegedly already on the ground in Ukraine training Russian forces in the use of the “kamikaze” drones.

“In this long and unequal fight, Ukraine needs continuous additional support,” Hamill said.

“That’s why I was honored President Zelenskyy asked me to become an ambassador for the Army of Drones. I know for certain that Ukrainians need drones to protect their land, their freedom and the values of the entire democratic world.

“Right now is the best time for everyone to come together and help Ukraine stand up in this war with the evil empire.”