Video: Stacey Abrams Goes On Abortion Rant During Lizzo Concert in Atlanta

Rapper Latto brought Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) out onstage during her Atlanta concert on Saturday, where the struggling Democrat launched into an abortion screed.

Abrams, who is down in the polls by more than six points in the final weeks of the campaign and who lost her last bid for the seat, wandered out on stage as Latto sang her pro-abortion song, “Pussy.”

Abrams held a sign reading “My Body My Choice” over her head as she walked out wearing a blue jacket over a black shirt with black pants.

“Give it up for the queen herself, Stacey Abrams,” Latto said as she introduced the Democrat.

Last night at the @lizzo concert, @Latto brought out Stacey Abrams during her performance. 🔥pic.twitter.com/xuIdGS2S4a — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) October 23, 2022

Latto brought out Stacey Abrams for her song Pussy. #TheSpecialTour pic.twitter.com/TV4IYGAWxj — Super Sleepy Grandma (@Connichameleon2) October 23, 2022

After the song, Abrams jumped on a mic and urged the crowd to vote for her next month, saying, “I just want to remind you that if you believe in my body, my choice, I need your vote.”

“This is our time. This is our choice. And this is our year. I need your big energy. Let’s get it done.” Abrams added.

Stacey Abrams initially opposed abortion years before she became the darling of the Hollywood elite. Today she is pushing for a repeal of Georgia’s six-weeks abortion ban, and last week even outrageously claimed that the way to lick inflation is to abort more babies.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston