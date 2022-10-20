Nolte: Democrat Solution to Everything Is Kill More Babies

“Rising Star” Stacey Abrams proved just how stupid she really is by trying to tie inflation to abortion.

While Democrats ridicule Georgia Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s intelligence, Georgia’s most famous election denier, Stacey “President of Earth” Abrams, said this on MSNBC when she was asked about inflation:

Let’s be clear. Having children is why you’re worried about your price for gas. It’s why you’re concerned about how much food costs. For women this is not a reductive issue. You can’t divorce being forced to carry an unwanted pregnancy from the economic realities of having a child.

Let’s be clearer still. … You are a stupid, stupid woman…

We all know what she was trying to do here. Polls show Democrats are focused too much on abortion and too little on economic issues. Polls also show Republicans surging all across the country.

But.

Democrats know their hysterical base needs to hear about abortion, needs those sweet-sweet baby-killing hits that soothe their neuroses and self-hate…

So.

Governor-in-Her-Own-Mind Abrams thought she’d show off her second-to-none political acumen by tying the two issues together. Listen, morons, if we kill more babies, prices will go down, and you won’t have to buy as much stuff.

If Stacey Abrams were any dumber, she’d have to wear a helmet. After all, this is the same Stacey Abrams who said the fetal heartbeat was a manufactured sound.

But Stacey isn’t alone.

No matter the problem, Democrats have a solution, and it’s more baby killing. Here’s that rocket scientist we call Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen:

“I believe that eliminating the right of women to make decisions about whether to have children would have very damaging effects on the economy and would set women back decades,” she said.

Yeah, the problem isn’t Biden’s supply chain crisis or Biden’s energy crisis or flooding the country with millions of illegals; it’s the lack of access to baby killing.

Over at that think tank we call the HuffPo, they’re saying killing da’ babies will help reduce a deficit, a deficit no one at the HuffPo ever cared about until killing da’ babies came up:

More than 4 in 10 births in the United States — 42% in 2019 — are paid for by Medicaid, the government insurance program for the poor whose costs are split between the federal government and individual states. At an average of $18,865 per birth and with one estimate that there will be more than 150,000 extra births annually because of Dobbs, there will almost certainly be more spending.

This, of course, is naked eugenics: Kill da’ poor people’s babies.

But look at how dishonest and desperate this HuffPo argument is. When it comes to budget expenditures, why don’t we compare 150,000 more babies per year to a million illegal aliens per year?

Naturally, Democrats want you to believe infanticide will save the planet:

Are you kidding me? Listen, what causes climate deprivation is population. If we had not been systematically forcing women to have children they don’t want or can’t care for over the 500 years of patriarchy, we wouldn’t have the climate problems that we have. That’s the fundamental cause of climate change.

That was Gloria Steinem.

So there you go, America…

Want to end inflation? Kill da’ babies.

Want to lower the deficit? Kill da’ babies.

Want to save Mother Earth? Kill da’ babies.

Kill da’ babies!

Oh, Satan, yay, Satan.

Kill da’ babies!

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.