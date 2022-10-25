Jewish Education Consultant Quits Kanye West’s Dona Academy over Antisemitic Comments

A Jewish educational consultant has resigned from Kanye West’s private K-8 school, the Donda Academy, over his continued antisemitic rants, a report says.

Tamar Andrews, who joined the organization three months ago, resigned as director of early childhood education, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“Dr. Andrews immediately resigned from Donda Academy following Ye West’s tweet,” Allison Samek, president of Temple Isaiah of Los Angeles, said in a statement. “Her last day was October 11, 2022 as she felt she could no longer support the organization.”

Andrews has not yet made any public comments on the matter.

West opened the Donda Academy private school in Simi Vally in Nov. of 2021. The school is named after his late mother, Professor Donda West. It currently has fewer than 100 students who pay $15,000 in annual tuition to attend. Brianne Campbell, 28, who has no formal education training but is currently pursuing a Master’s Degree in education, is currently the principal and executive director of the school. According to the school’s website, its purpose is to “prepare students to become the next generation of leaders” through “an ethic of integrity and care.”

West has earned an avalanche of criticism for his recent antisemitic comments in interviews and on social media.

He recently boasted that sportswear giant Adidas could not drop him.

“The thing about it being Adidas is like, I can literally say antisemitic shit and they cannot drop me,” West said on a video that circulated on social media, Breitbart News reported. “Now what? Now what?”

West’s comments about Adidas came on the heels of calls by the Anti-Defamation League for the sportswear giant to drop West.

Despite West’s assumption that Adidas could not drop him, though, the German-based company did just that this week saying in a comment that West’s comments were “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous.”

West’s social media accounts were suspended this month for his antisemitic posts, and he also had his banking shut down last month by JP Moran Chase which severed ties with him over his controversial actions.

Adidas joined fashion house Balenciaga, and West’s talent agency, Creative Arts Agency, in dropping him as a client over the past week.

One of the social media posts that first caused a firestorm was his warning that he intended to go “death con 3 on Jewish people,” as Breitbart News reported on Oct. 9.

Kanye West was suspended from Twitter and Instagram this weekend after he made several antisemitic posts, including a warning that he intended to go to “death con [sic] 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE” in subsequent posts. https://t.co/Tp3FNVxbSo — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 9, 2022

After he was suspended by Twitter, West delivered an apology saying he is sorry for hurting people, but that he still “absolutely” does not regret posting the tweet.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston