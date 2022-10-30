Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver Star in Film Glorifying Black-Market Abortions: ‘Roe v. Wade Released Women to Live Their Lives’

Actresses Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver talked about their new pro-abortion movie, Call Jane, being timely in a post-Roe America, saying, “It’s a dangerous future that we’re looking at.”

“I think the film coming out now feels maybe like there’s a greater responsibility on it,” Banks told Yahoo Entertainment as the film began its limited release this weekend. “We made the movie knowing that there were what we call abortion healthcare deserts all across America already.”

Call Jane, which was filmed last year — before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and empowered states to make their own laws on abortion restrictions — is the fictionalized story of the real-life women who worked underground in the years before abortion was legal to help others kill their unborn children.

“In places like Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, millions of women have to already travel so far for abortion healthcare that it really felt like the, the post-, overturning Roe world already existed for millions of women in this country,” Banks said.

“It’s a dangerous future that we’re looking at,” the Hunger Games star added.

Sigourney Weaver, one of Banks’ co-stars in the film, recalled what life was like before 1973, when women couldn’t legally terminate their unwanted pregnancies.

“Having been alive during that time, I felt that Roe vs. Wade released women to live their lives, to make choices, to have careers, to choose when to have a family or if to have a family,” Weaver said. “And it was very important to be part of that, ’cause I remember those bad old days and we don’t wanna go back to them.”

Banks added that the movie “invites people to be a lot more empathetic” to those who “need” to kill their unborn children.

