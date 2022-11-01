Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford, Slammed over ‘Baby and Old Man’ Halloween Costumes: ‘F*cking Disgusting and Weird as F*CK’

Pop star Billie Eilish and her new boyfriend singer Jesse Rutherford were slammed on social media over their “disturbing” Halloween costumes, in which the 20-year-old Eilish dressed as a baby and the 31-year-old Rutherford dressed as an old man, seemingly targeting critics of their 11-year age gap.

Eilish also shared a carousel of photos from her Halloween weekend to Instagram, which included an image of her clad in the baby costume alongside Rutherford, who was wearing a bald cap to pull off his elderly man look.

In other photos, the Ocean Eyes singer could be seen sporting a diaper to complete her baby costume.

Billie Eilish dressed up as a baby for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/sH7PSFHjV6 — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 31, 2022

Fans promptly took to social media to slam the pair over their “disturbing” and “sick and twisted” Halloween ensembles, with one even referring to Rutherford as a “groomer.”

“That billie eilish halloween costume with her groomer bf is sooo disgusting and disturbing,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Billie Eilish and Jessie Rutherford’s matching Halloween costumes is incredibly sick and twisted – especially with their age difference and power imbalance,” another reacted. “It’s not funny or chic, its not poking fun, it’s disturbing, and the adults in her life are letting her down once again.”

“That Billie eilish costume is extremely disturbing and i absolutely hate it every time it crosses my timeline,” another echoed.

“i wish i could wash my eyes with soap and scrub this from my mind,” another Twitter user commented.

“can’t believe billie eilish and jesse rutherford didn’t dress up for halloween,” another quipped.

“i feel so sad for billie eilish,” another wrote. “she thinks shes being big and bad and grown trolling the haters but shes just showing her immaturity and proving the point. jesse is absolutely fucking disgusting and weird as FUCK for agreeing to that costume.”

Eilish and Rutherford were not the only celebrity couple to face backlash over their choice in Halloween costumes this year.

Actress Megan Fox, a mother of three, was seen posing in an S&M-themed mockery of Christian communion with her fiancé, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, for Halloween.

The pair was blasted in the comment section of Fox’s Instagram post, with virtually of the top “liked” comments being criticism from concerned fans pointing out that the actress is a mother, with one asking, “What happened to cultural appropriation?”

