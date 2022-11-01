Kanye West Suspended from Instagram over Disparaging Remark About ‘Jewish Business People’

Kanye West has announced that he has once again been suspended from Instagram, this time for 30 days after posting a disparaging remark about “Jewish business people.”

In a recent post on Parler, the social media platform he is in the process of acquiring, Kanye West uploaded a screenshot of an Instagram notification saying: “We restrict certain activity to protect our community. Based on your use, this action will be unavailable for you until 2022-11-29.”

West explained in another Parler post that he had previously uploaded a screenshot to Instagram of a text message exchange with Russell Simmons. In the exchange, Simmons urged West to “leave this fight and strategize” and “rebuild your biz,” potentially overseas, according to multiple reports.

Kanye West has once again been suspended from Instagram 📲#ComplexNews pic.twitter.com/AhKSEBbShm — Complex (@Complex) October 31, 2022

West reportedly responded by texting: “I’m staying in America. I gotta get the Jewish business people to make the contracts fair.”

He then captioned the post: “Got kicked off instagram for 30 days for telling Russell Simmons that I was going to make ‘you know who’ have better contracts and business practices. Jesus is king.”

As Breitbart News reported, West was previously suspended from Instagram in October due to a post in which he showed screenshots of messages he had exchanged with fellow hip-hop star Diddy, claiming: “Ima [sic] use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.”

Kanye West has seen an exodus of major business partners following his spate of anti-semitic comments. Companies that have severed their relationships with the rapper and fashion mogul include Adidas, Foot Locker, Balenciaga, Vogue magazine, and Hollywood mega-talent agency CAA.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com