Hollywood Mega-Talent Agency CAA Cuts Ties with Kanye West Following Anti-Semitic Comments

The Hollywood talent agency Creative Artists Agency has officially cut ties with Kanye West over the billionaire rapper and fashion mogul’s recent anti-semitic rants, according to multiple reports.

CAA — which ranks among the most powerful talent agencies in Hollywood, representing numerous A-list celebrities and filmmakers — has had an on-again, off-again relationship with West over the years. West quit the agency in 2015, moving to rival firm United Talent Agency. But West returned to CAA just a year later.

It remains unclear what West’s relationship was with CAA just prior to Monday’s decision. CAA’s top executives are major Democrat supporters, lavishing donations on left-wing candidates, including Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Hollywood’s big three talent agencies have all signaled their desire to boycott West after he made anti-semitic comments in a series of interviews. As Breitbart News reported, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel has demanded total corporate boycott of West.

“Those who continue to do business with West are giving his misguided hate an audience. There should be no tolerance anywhere for West’s anti-Semitism,” Emanuel wrote in a Financial Times op-ed. “This is a moment in history where the stakes are high and being open about our values, and living them, is essential. Silence and inaction are not an option.”

Vogue magazine and the fashion house Balenciaga have also said they will no longer do business with West.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com