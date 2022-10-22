Vogue and Balenciaga Will No Longer Work with Kanye West: Reports

Two behemoths of the fashion world — Vogue magazine and Balenciaga — have reportedly stated they will no longer work with Kanye West after the billionaire rapper and fashion mogul delivered a series of anti-semitic rants and wore apparel proclaiming “White Lives Matter.”

Vogue‘s decision to cut ties with West is particularly notable since the magazine’s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, was widely reported to be close to West, supporting his fashion line and socializing with him at the annual Met Gala and other events. He even appeared on the cover of Vogue in 2014, with then-wife Kim Kardashian.

A spokesperson for the fashion magazine told Page Six that Wintour has no intention of working with West in the future, citing his anti-semitic statements and “White Lives Matter” stunts.

On Friday, fashion house Balenciaga officially severed ties with Kanye West, with parent company Kering telling Women’s Wear Daily that “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist.”

Balenciaga teamed up with West for his popular Yeezy Gap line earlier this year. West broke up with the Gap last month, saying he wanted to go it alone without corporate partners.

According to a New York Times report, West and Balenciaga’s relationship was close, with the rapper and creative director Demna Gvasalia texting “several times a day.” But company leaders reportedly attended the recent YZY fashion show in Paris where West wore a “White Lives Matter” sweatshirt.

As Breitbart News reported, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel recently demanded a complete corporate boycott of Kanye West, saying companies shouldn’t be allowed to remain neutral. “Silence and inaction are not an option,” he wrote in a Financial Times op-ed.

