Report: Rapper Takeoff of Rap Trio Migos Shot Dead

Rapper Takeoff, one-third of hip-hop act Migos, was shot and killed Tuesday morning, according to a report.

He was gunned down at a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston, TMZ reported. He was 28.

The “Walk It Talk It” hitmaker, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, died soon after Houston Police and fire officials arrived on the scene at around 2:40 a.m. following multiple reports of a shooting.

Two other victims were transported to nearby hospitals and their immediate fate is reportedly unknown.

Police did not release the identities of the victims, but said it was a fatal shooting.

The victim’s identity will not be released until it is verified by the county coroner and his family has been notified, police said.

Police confirmed that Migos members Quavo and Takeoff were in attendance at the time of the shooting, according to KPRC.

Quavo was not injured, TMZ reported.

More to come