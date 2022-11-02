Actress and singer Bette Middler has completely surrendered to transgender language police, referring to women as “people with uteri” just months after complaining about terms that erase women such as “birthing people” or “people with vaginas.”

Midler tried desperately to walk the narrow “inclusive” line to satisfy the woke left with her Oct. 28 post urging women to vote, but writing it without using the word “women” at all.

“People with uteri need all of you to get out & vote. And people with uteri should vote too! Because you shouldn’t have to have be one of #HerschelWalkergirlfriends to get access to reproductive health care,” the Hocus Pocus 2 star tweeted.

Critics from all sides pounced on Midler’s failed attempt to appease pro-transgender totalitarians.

“Do you mean that women who’ve had a hysterectomy should just stay home & not bother voting?,” one Twitter user asked mockingly.

Another slammed Midler for arrogance, saying, “Yes, according to Bette, your not having a uteri makes you a non-person. But that’s okay, she actually doesn’t care about any people no matter their ‘uteri’ status. This is all about Bette, and as such is appalling.”

Like many others, one user criticized Midler for not using the word “women” when it was clear that was who she was talking about. “Strong message. You totally didn’t water it down and make it absurd and obscene but hiding from the word ‘Women.’ It’s women’s rights you are speaking of,” the user wrote.

But many more people referenced a controversy Midler kicked up just months ago, on July 4 — in which she fought back against terms that “erase” womanhood.

“WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name!” she tweeted. “They don’t call us “women” anymore; they call us “birthing people” or “menstruators”, and even “people with vaginas”! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you!”

WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name! They don’t call us “women” anymore; they call us “birthing people” or “menstruators”, and even “people with vaginas”! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 4, 2022

Naturally, woke “allies” smeared Midler as anti-trans for excluding them from her post because she appealed specifically to “women.”

The day after being taken to task, Midler took to Twitter again and capitulated to her attackers and apologized, telling them there was “no intention of anything exclusionary or transphobic in what I said; it wasn’t about that.”

PEOPLE OF THE WORLD! My tweet about women was a response to this fascinating and well written piece in the NYT on July 3rd. https://t.co/MlsATlrr1r. There was no intention of anything exclusionary or transphobic in what I said; it wasn’t about that. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 5, 2022

