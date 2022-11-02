Dr. Phil: ‘Hell No’ You Wouldn’t Get on a Plane If John Fetterman Was the Pilot

There is something wrong with Pennsylvania Democrat U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman, celebrity psychologist Dr. Phil McGraw told Joe Rogan, host of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” during a recent episode, explaining the problem begins “with his brain.”

McGraw’s observation came after Fetterman debated Republican challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz last week.

The overwhelming reaction to the exchange was that it was a disaster for Fetterman, who is a recovering from a stroke, as Breitbart News reported.

John Fetterman Repeatedly Struggles to Make Sense in Debate with Dr. Oz pic.twitter.com/nepP2rPXZ9 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 26, 2022

McGraw noted he has not tested Fetterman or President Joe Biden, but he said it seemed to him “President Biden is not at his best and that Fetterman is not at his best.”

“And I’m not trying to be unkind. He had a stroke,” McGraw explained. “I mean, the poor guy, he had a stroke.”

“Just ask yourself,” McGraw added, “Let’s say you were getting on an airplane and the airline pilot had had a similar cognitive impairment. Would you get on? Well, hell no.”

For his part, Rogan said Fetterman is “clearly compromised, to the point where while he’s communicating, he’s not just stumbling. He kind of lost in thought and can’t form a coherent sentence and bounces around from it.

“He looks… he looks troubled. And I was watching MSNBC and they were trying to say, ‘well, I mess up sometimes when I talk and you know, I misspeak and I stumble on my words.’”

Watch Dr. Phil and Joe Rogan below:

It would appear the vast majority of the audience on the debate night agrees with the summation of Dr. Phil and Joe Rogan.

Following the debate, local Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, station WPXI opened an online poll for viewers to cast their vote and choose a winner.

Although Fetterman is considered the favorite in the Pittsburgh area, about 82 percent of viewers said Oz won the debate, while the Democrat garnered just 18 percent.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Fetterman said he did “better” in the debate than his prior debate in the Democrat primary, telling local media: “John spoke better tonight than he did in the primary.”