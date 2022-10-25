Fetterman Spokesman: ‘John Spoke Better Tonight than He Did in Primary’

A spokesman for Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), running against Republican Mehmet Oz for the state’s open United States Senate seat, says he did “better” in Tuesday evening’s debate after he suffered a stroke than in the primary debate before his stroke.

Following Tuesday evening’s debate, where Fetterman stumbled over debate questions as he suffers from cognitive issues after a stroke in May, his spokesman told local media that he is communicating better than before with Pennsylvania voters.

“John spoke better tonight than he did in the primary,” Fetterman’s spokesman said. “I’m not sure if you were there. He gave a better performance tonight than he gave in the primary.”

Fetterman spokesman: "John spoke better tonight than he did in the primary. I'm not sure if you were there. He gave a better performance tonight than he gave in the primary."

https://t.co/fQbE9JxtUZ — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) October 26, 2022

At Tuesday evening’s debate, Fetterman needed closed captioning technology to fully understand the questions posed to himself and Oz. Fetterman previously used the closed captioning technology in an interview with NBC News.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.