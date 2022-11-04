Pop Star Rihanna’s Lingerie Brand Faces Boycott Calls After Johnny Depp Cast in Fashion Show

People are calling for a boycott of pop singer Rihanna’s lingerie brand Savage X Fenty over her decision to cast actor Johnny Depp in her upcoming fashion show.

The online outrage was sparked in connection to Depp’s recent high-profile trial against his ex-wife, Aquaman actress Amber Heard, as people believe the Pirates of the Caribbean star is an “abuser,” despite him winning in his defamation trial against Heard.

“We will boycott the show if Johnny Depp is in it,” one Twitter user declared.

“Putting Johnny Depp on your show adds ZERO value. Maybe shock value or a slight viral moment. But that’s it. Because the average millennial or generation z aren’t resonating with that man. So..” one wrote, to which another replied, “Exactly!”

“The choice that @rihanna made is frustrating, but in protesting — please keep attention on Depp’s history of violence,” another tweeted. “There are no perfect victims, but Rihanna is still an abuse survivor, and I don’t want to invalidate that.”

Music producer Drew Dixon bizarrely referred to Depp as someone who has been embraced by “unhinged right-wing misogynist extremists.”

Johnny Depp has been embraced as a hero by unhinged right-wing misogynist extremists, and now he's been invited to appear in the @SavageXFenty show. Never expected such a powerful woman to succumb to the #MeToo backlash. Really disappointing @rihanna https://t.co/cU882vMiC6 — Drew Dixon (@deardrewdixon) November 3, 2022

Another Twitter user claimed that “adding Johnny Depp to the mix is just another example of how out of touch Rihanna actually is.”

“Rihanna inviting Johnny Depp to her show is so, so fucking weird. Not a single billionaire on this planet with decency and she’s keeping up the trend sadly,” another wrote.

Twitter users also used the hashtags #AbuserxFenty and #DitchDepp while expressing their dismay over the Savage X Fenty casting of Depp.

Earlier this year, Depp sued Heard for $50 million, claiming that a 2018 Washington Post op-ed — in which she described as a victim of domestic abuse — had harmed his movie career.

The trial ended with a jury finding for Depp on all three of his defamation claims, awarding him $10 million in compensatory damages after deciding that Heard had defamed him, and “acted with actual malice.”

Rihanna’s lingerie brand is not the only entity interested in tapping Depp following his defamation trial win.

In July, it was reported that Netflix is now set to co-finance Depp’s next film, La Favorite, in which he will be playing King Louis XV. The movie will also be Depp’s first role since his defamation trial against Heard.

