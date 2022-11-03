Johnny Depp to Make Guest Appearance in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Fashion Show

Actor Johnny Depp is reportedly set to make an appearance in pop star Rihanna’s fourth Savage X Fenty fashion show, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video next week.

Production sources told TMZ that Depp will be featured as a surprise guest in Rihanna’s fashion show, and that the Pirates of the Caribbean star won’t be walking the runway, but instead will be a focus of one of the show’s “star” moments, making it the first time a man has ever had that role in a Savage X Fenty show.

Depp, who be will wearing items from the men’s collection, has reportedly already filmed his part, which will be included in the show’s premiere on November 9.

The news of Depp being the first male to front Rihanna’s fashion show comes just months after the actor famously won in his trial against ex-wife, Aquaman actress Amber Heard, who he sued for $50 million, claiming that a 2018 Washington Post op-ed — in which she described as a victim of domestic abuse — had harmed his movie career.

The trial ended with a jury finding for Depp on all three of his defamation claims, awarding him $10 million in compensatory damages after deciding that Heard had defamed him, and “acted with actual malice.”

Depp’s big win appears to have reignited the entertainment industry’s interest in the actor.

In July, it was reported that Netflix is now set to co-finance Depp’s next film, La Favorite, in which he will be playing King Louis XV. The movie will also be Depp’s first role since his defamation trial against Heard.

The last film Depp was featured in was Minamata in 2020, according to the actor’s IMDb page.

