Netflix Nabs Johnny Depp to Play King Louis XV

Netflix is reportedly set to co-finance Johnny Depp’s next film, La Favorite, in which the actor will be playing King Louis XV. The movie will be Depp’s first role since his defamation trial against ex-wife actress Amber Heard.

The film, directed by Maiwenn Le Besco, is expected to be released in French theaters by 2023, and will be available on Netflix France 15 months later, according to a report by Bloomberg. It remains unclear whether the movie will be available on Netflix worldwide.

Additionally, Netflix — which has been dealing with a stark financial hurdle in recent months — appears to be taking bets on Depp having a comeback on the big screen, as La Favorite is the actor’s first role since winning his defamation trial against Heard last month.

On June 1, a jury in Fairfax County, Virginia, found for Depp on all three of his defamation claims, awarding the Pirates of the Caribbean star $10 million in compensatory damages. The jury also found for Heard on one of her two claims, awarding the Aquaman actress $2 million in compensatory damages.

Johnny Depp has sued his ex-wife, claiming that a 2018 Washington Post piece — in which she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse — had harmed his movie career.

The last film Depp was featured in was Minamata in 2020, according to the actor’s IMDb page.

La Favorite, which is expected to be shot this summer over three months in various locations including the Versailles castle, will be Depp’s first time acting in French, Bloomberg notes.

Netflix reportedly said it will invest a total of $40.7 million on French movies in 2022, with the Depp film being one of its first picks.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.