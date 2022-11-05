‘House of the Dragon’ Star Emma D’Arcy, Five Other Women Make GQ’s ‘Men of the Year’ List

HBO’s House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy and five other women bizarrely made it onto GQ‘s “Men of the Year” list.

“House of the Dragon owes much of its plaudits to breakout star Emma D’Arcy who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen,” GQ‘s Mike Christensen wrote.

D’Arcy, who claims to be non-binary with “they” and “them” pronouns, told The Independent in September, “I really like playing women and I’m really good at it.”

Other women who made GQ’s “Men of the Year” list include Cobra actress Marisa Abela, Pinocchio actress Sheila Atim, artist and stage designer Es Devlin, Industry star Myha’la Herrold, and Catastrophe star Sharon Horgan.

The actual men who were able to make GQ‘s list included mixed martial artist Leon Edwards, British long-distance runner Mo Farah, This is England star Stephen Graham, The Sopranos star Michael Imperioli, Deep State actor David Jonsson, Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae, Harry Lawtey, Louis Theroux, Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn, British rapper Ashley Walters, and Cloud Atlas actor Ben Whishaw.

While D’Arcy and other women are finding themselves on a list that — in a previous era — many would assume should be reserved for men, the same thing is happening to titles that have traditionally belonged to women.

In May, a biological man who had been a prize-winning surfer as a man dominated women’s surfing competitions in Australia after claiming to be transgender.

Meanwhile, the infamous transgender Penn swimmer Lia Thomas, a biological male, has been crushing women’s records in swimming competitions, and took home the title at the NCAA Division I national championship in March.

Sports is not the only area where men are beginning to dominate. Last summer, Kataluna Enriquez, a biological male who identifies as a woman, has won the title of Miss Nevada USA.

Transgender models Valentina Sampaio and Leyna Bloom have both appeared in Sports Illustrated‘s annual Swimsuit Issue.

