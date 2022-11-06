Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos Breaks with Hollywood to Endorse Rick Caruso for L.A. Mayor — Democrat ‘Machine’ Is ‘Failing This City’

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has broken with fellow left-wing Hollywood elites to endorse Rick Caruso (D) for Los Angeles mayor, calling Karen Bass (D) the “wrong” choice for a city mired in problems.

In a recent online ad appearing in The Hollywood Reporter, Ted Sarandos penned a letter to his “Los Angeles friends” in which he declared his support for Rick Caruso, the real-estate billionaire and former Republican who has campaigned as a tough-on-crime candidate.

“The entire Machine of the Democratic Party has aligned for a candidate that is part of the very system that is failing this city,” he wrote. “They are wrong. I am choosing to ignore the endorsements of the club members for a club member and vote for better leadership. I encourage you to do the same.”

Sarandos cited several issues motivating his decision to back Caruso: rampant homelessness, skyrocketing crime, shrinking law enforcement, and city corruption. He also described Caruso as “the Democrat I’ve been waiting for, one with a plan and a track record of accomplishing impossible tasks in California and Los Angeles.”

“The city is at an inflection point. This election is the most important in memory,” Sarandos wrote.

Sarandos’ endorsement represents a seismic shock in left-wing Hollywood, which has aligned almost unanimously behind far-left Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA). While Bass has won the endorsements of Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders, she is currently tied with Caruso in polls, suggesting a nail-biter finish on midterm Tuesday.

As Breitbart News reported, Caruso now leads Bass 39.8 percent to 36.8 percent, which is within the 4.9% margin of error in the poll conducted by J. Wallin Opinion Research.

Last year, Sarandos’ mother-in-law Jacqueline Avant — the wife of famed music executive Clarence Avant — was killed in a home invasion robbery in an exclusive Beverly Hills neighborhood.

Crime in Los Angeles has exploded in the past two years under Democrat leadership, especially George Soros-backed District Attorney George Gascón, who pledged to enact so-called criminal justice “reform,” which has included a refusal to prosecute a range of crimes such as trespassing, resisting arrest, drug possession, and making criminal threats.

As a result, homicides in the city of L.A. surged to their highest level in 15 years in 2021, the first year of Gascón’s tenure as county DA.

