‘The Nanny’ Star, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher Blasts Vaccine Mandates as Infringement on Body Sovereignty: ‘Above All Else, Freedom’

Hollywood star Fran Drescher — who is the president of SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood’s largest actors union — has blasted COVID vaccine mandates as an infringement on basic liberties, saying no one should be forced to take the vaccine as a condition for work, travel, dining, or attending public events.

In a recently posted TikTok video that has gone viral, Fran Drescher warned that overzealous mandates could turn into a form of “fascism.”

“So to think that every human on the planet can take one vaccine is ludicrous,” she began. “And to make that one vaccine the criteria for who is allowed to work, travel, dine, go to theater, etc., is an infringement on the Disabilities Act, the Freedom of Religion Act, and body sovereignty.”

Fran Drescher understands what President Biden does not. It’s appalling that horrific Covid vaccine discrimination continues under Democrats. America is now one of the only countries in the world that requires Covid vaccine proof for entry. VOTE THEM OUT.pic.twitter.com/TYto6xr0Qn — Eli Klein (@TheEliKlein) November 7, 2022

We as a nation must be very careful that fear does not turn into fascism. When equal citizens stop being equal, when cards must be presented to identify whether you are included or excluded, we stand at a tipping point of an America I no longer recognize. And even though I myself am vaccinated, I must applaud Disney for taking the position not to vaccine mandate their sets any longer. The problem with discrimination is there will always be good people who justify it because of an extreme condition. But it is those times especially when we must fight even harder to protect the sanctity of freedom for all and never succumb to an us vs. them mentality. Above all else, freedom. Peace.

Vaccine mandates have become a point of contention within SAG-AFTRA, which represents approximately 160,000 actors, TV journalists, and news professionals nationwide. While Drescher has voiced her skepticism of mandates in the past, numerous members — including, perhaps most vocally, The West Wing star Bradley Whitford — have demanded blanket vaccine requirements on all productions.

Why is @sagaftra not demanding that all productions require proof of vaccination for all set personnel where their members are working in the middle of a deadly pandemic? And where do @MembershipFirst and @unite4strength stand on the subject? — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) August 13, 2021

SAG-AFTRA doesn’t require members to get vaccinated as a condition to work. However, some studios are still requiring the vaccine on a production-by-production basis. As Drescher mentioned, the Walt Disney Co. recently dropped its mandate for the casts of all of its domestic movies and TV shows.

