Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Herschel Walker as Dumb and ‘Unintelligible’: ‘Clearly a Gift from the Comedy Gods’

ABC’s late-night comedy host Jimmy Kimmel continued his obsession with Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker (R) on Wednesday’s show, mocking Walker as both dumb and unintelligible — a repeated theme in Kimmel’s frequent harangues against the former NFL star.

Jimmy Kimmel’s latest attack on Walker comes as Georgia is heading for a runoff election between its Senate candidates, who both failed to reach 50 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s midterm election. Walker is looking to unseat incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) in the hotly contested race that could determine the balance of the U.S. Senate.

On Wednesday’s show, Kimmel used the impending runoff as a springboard to smear Walker. “‘Run off’ is also what Herschel Walker does when one of his kids shows up with a DNA kit,” the comedian said, referring to Walker’s personal scandals leading up to the election.

Kimmel also implied that Walker is too dumb to understand basic math, saying the candidate doesn’t know to compare percentages in an election. “Imagine being the staffer who had to explain that one.”

He then played a series of edited clips of Walker addressing his supporters, calling the candidate “unintelligible.”

Watch below:

Herschel Walker remains unfazed and unintelligible! pic.twitter.com/PeoNMzEWXp — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) November 10, 2022

“Clearly a gift from the comedy gods,” a smarmy Kimmel concluded.

Jimmy Kimmel has never leveled the “unintelligible” accusation at Senator-elect John Fetterman (D-PA), whose public appearances and interviews leading up to Tuesday’s midterm election were frequently marred by alarming gaffes and actually unintelligible speech.

As Breitbart News reported, Kimmel recently admitted that his constant trashing of Donald Trump and conservatives has cost him “half of my fans — maybe more than that.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com