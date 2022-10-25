Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), running against Republican Mehmet Oz for the state’s open United States Senate seat, opened Tuesday evening’s debate by telling the audience “goodnight.”

Fetterman, who suffered a stroke in May, told the audience at Tuesday evening’s debate “Hi, goodnight everybody” while taking the opening question. Fetterman is using closed captioning technology at the debate as he has struggled cognitively since his stroke.

