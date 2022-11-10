Maren Morris Skips CMAs Red Carpet, Doesn’t Feel ‘Comfortable’ Attending After Attacking Brittany Aldean

Woke country music star Maren Morris has decided not to walk red carpet at the 2022 Country Music Awards (CMAs) after saying she doesn’t “feel home there right now,” and is not “comfortable” attending the event. Her comments came after she attacked Brittany Aldean for disagreeing with sex-change surgery and other transgender procedures for children.

While Morris skipped the red carpet, she did end up arriving at the CMAs halfway through the show, according to a report by PEOPLE.

In September, Morris told the Los Angeles Times, “Honestly, I haven’t decided if I’m gonna go. I’m very honored that my record is nominated. But I don’t know if I feel [at] home there right now.”

“So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a game-time decision and go. But as of right now, I don’t feel comfortable going,” the “I Can’t Love You Anymore” singer added.

Morris went on to say that her experience attending the Country Music Awards can sometimes make her feel like she is “crawling out of my skin.”

“Some nights are fun. Others I’m just crawling out of my skin,” she said. “I’m not good at those events because I’m awkward. But this time I kind of feel peaceful at the notion of not going.”

While Morris did not mention Brittany Aldean’s name when discussing her hesitation to attend the CMAs, her attacks on Aldean had sparked backlash on social media, and also made her a hero among the left-wing news media.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.