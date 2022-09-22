Woke country music star Maren Morris is hesitating over whether or not to attend the upcoming CMA Awards, saying she doesn’t “feel home there right now.” Her comments come after Morris viciously attacked Brittany Aldean over the latter’s condemnation of sex-change surgery and other transgender procedures for children.

Maren Morris spoke to the Los Angeles Times about the CMA Awards, which are scheduled to take place in November.

“I’m very honored that my record is nominated,” she told the newspaper. “But I don’t know if I feel home there right now. So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a game-time decision and go. But as of right now, I don’t feel comfortable going.”

Morris didn’t mention Brittany Aldean when discussing the CMAs. But her social media attacks on Aldean have dominated the world of country music in recent weeks, turning her into a hero among the left-wing news media.

As Breitbart News reported, Brittany Aldean posted a series of messages to Instagram this month in which she condemned transgender surgery for minors.

“Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it ‘gender affirming care’ is one of the worst evils,” she wrote in an Instagram Stories post. In a separate post, she said she was glad her parents didn’t “change her gender” during her “tomboy phase.”

Morris subsequently attacked her, calling her “Insurrection Barbie” and a “scumbag human.”

It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) August 26, 2022

In the Times interview, Morris said she didn’t consult anyone on her team before firing off the insults on Twitter.

“I just shot it off,” she said. “I hate feeling like I need to be the hall monitor of treating people like human beings in country music. It’s exhausting. But there’s a very insidious culture of people feeling very comfortable being transphobic and homophobic and racist, and that they can wrap it in a joke and no one will ever call them out for it. It just becomes normal for people to behave like that.”

Brittany Aldean defended her comments during a recent appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News.

“I’m advocating for children,” she said. “I think that children should not be allowed to make these life-changing decisions at such a young age. They are not mature enough. They should have parents that love them and advocate for them regardless. We have ages on everything, right? We have it for cigarettes, we have it for driving, we have it for military, voting.”

“I think when you’re older, if you choose to make those decisions, by all means. But children are too young, not mature enough to make those decisions,” she said.

