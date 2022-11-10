‘The Office’ Star Rainn Wilson ‘Changes’ Name for Climate Change: ‘Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson’

NBC’s The Office star Rainn Wilson announced he has changed his name in order to draw attention to global warming and other environmental emergencies. Henceforth, he will be known as “Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson.”

Lest you think this is a joke or a massive troll, it is not.

“This is not a joke, I’m as serious as the melting Arctic, which amplifies global risks including extreme weather events around the globe,” said Wilson in a statement, according to multiple news outlets. His name change was timed to coincide with the United Nations COP27 climate summit.

“I’m hoping this name change brings attention to this growing…er, melting issue,” Wilson said. “We need world leaders at COP27 to take notice and take action. The Arctic is melting at millions of liters per second, yet this problem can’t seem to make a name for itself, so it’s up to us to make a name for it.”

The actor said he is working with the environmental group Arctic Basecamp to promote the name-change site ArcticRiskName.org so that everyone can participate.

“Create a name that will bring attention to this problem. Then – and this is the important part – change your social media profile or display name to match your new ArcticRisk name,” he said. “And if enough of us do this, then maybe COP27 will be where our world leaders sit up and notice Arctic risks and introduce a solution.”

Watch below:

Join me @ @ArcticBasecamp in bringing attention to the melting issue. We need world leaders to take action at COP 27!

The Arctic is melting at Millions of Liters per second, yet this problem can’t seem to make a name for itself, so we’ll make a name for it.

Go to link in bio ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/TgEG84fOmQ — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) November 9, 2022

As Breitbart News reported, Wilson hosted a YouTube documentary series with environmental activist Greta Thunberg that aimed to teach “idiots” about the threat posed by climate change. The series featured Wilson traveling to remote locations around the globe, including Greenland.

