The A Christmas Story house is up for sale in Cleveland, Ohio, after visitors have enjoyed its museum and bed and breakfast for several years.

“Film buff Brian Jones, who purchased the house for $150,000 on eBay in 2004, announced Monday that he is putting the fictional home of Ralphie Parker, along with the Bumpus House next door, a museum/gift shop across the street and some other nearby lots up for sale,” the Akron Beacon Journal reported.

You could own a piece of movie history as the house from 'A Christmas Story' went up for sale this morning in Cleveland. See the listing: https://t.co/P1W84yGBrE pic.twitter.com/O2tADhhuhH — WKYC 3News (@wkyc) November 14, 2022

Video footage showed the owner putting up the For Sale sign. He told WKYC he is “looking for the right buyer. It’s going to be interesting. It’s an interesting property. It’s something you not only own but you also have to take care of because it’s a piece of Americana.”

When asked about the movie, he said “It’s always been a family favorite for my family. I’m gonna miss being this closely tied to it, I’ll be honest.”

Jones restored the house and surrounding properties to how they looked in the 1983 film that turned into a smash hit with movie lovers across the nation. However, the price tag has not been disclosed.

“The famed house was built in 1895 and opened for public tours in 2006 and attracts some 75,000 visitors annually,” the Journal report said.

A few years ago, a family traveled from San Antonio, Texas, to spend the night in the Bumpus House and each of them got into the spirit by wearing unforgettable outfits.

“We’re just gonna stay here and wake up Christmas morning in our bunny suits and open presents and try to experience what we can that was in the movie,” the mother said:

“I’m glad they get to experience it and got to see the movie and got to come to the house,” she said of the children.

Meanwhile, the owner said they will “filter through to find qualified buyers,” then choose the right person to take over the campus, adding it was not necessarily about price but “the right fit for this business and this piece of nostalgic Americana.”