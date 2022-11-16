Anne Heche Estate Sued for $2 Million by Woman Who Lost Home in Fiery Crash

The estate of actress Anne Heche, who died August after crashing her blue Mini Cooper into a Los Angeles home, is being sued for at least $2 million by the woman who lost her house in the fiery crash.

Lynne Mishele, the woman who was inside the Los Angeles home Heche crashed into, is suing the Psycho star’s estate for at least $2 million, according to court documents obtained by CNN.

In August, Mishele had narrowly escaped with her life when Heche crashed into her home. She also “lost her entire lifetime of possessions, mementos, all equipment for her business,” according to a GoFundMe page that was set up by her neighbors to help rebuild her life.

But now, the woman suffers from acute anxiety and depression, the lawsuit says.

Mishele “was working from home when she was stunned by the dramatic force of Heche’s vehicle slamming through the front wall and driving through the living room, kitchen, home office, and primary room closet before settling into the laundry/storage room of her house,” the lawsuit states.

“While the media focused its reporting on Heche’s condition, the August 5, 2022 incident left Plaintiff completely traumatized, unusually startled by hearing loud noises, plagued by nightmares and flashbacks of the incident, terrified of walking outside, and, atop that, without a place to live,” the suit adds.

“As a direct consequence of Heche’s outrageous conduct and unlawful acts, Plaintiff and her beloved pets almost lost their lives, not to mention that Plaintiff also had an entire life’s worth of her personal possessions destroyed in the fire,” the lawsuit further reads.

Mishele is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, as well as additional financial relief.

Heche, who was perhaps best known for her performances in Six Days Seven Nights, Donnie Brasco, and Wag the Dog, embarked on a cocaine-fueled, high-speed escapade through local Los Angeles streets on August 5, before eventually slamming her vehicle into Mishele’s home, setting it ablaze.

