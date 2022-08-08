Woman Whose House Actress Anne Heche Crashed into Thought Something Fell from the Sky, Exploded

Lynne Mishele, the woman who owned the house that actress Anne Heche crashed into and destroyed on Friday narrowly escaped with her life, according to a neighbor. Mishele also “lost her entire lifetime of possessions, mementos, all equipment for her business,” according to a GoFundMe page set up by her neighbors to help rebuild her life.

When Heche crashed her vehicle into her house, Mishel said she initially thought that something had fallen from the sky and exploded in her house, her neighbor, David Manpearl, told Daily Mail.

“She’s lucky to be alive,” Manpearl said, adding that Mishele “was shaking when she told me she had just been in the living room right where the car had crashed.”

.@Stu_Mundel was over this wild scene at the top of our noon newscast – a car that had crashed into an apartment complex in Mar Vista area our crew captured the moment the suspected driver, now identified by @TMZ as actress Anne Heche, suddenly arose from the stretcher pic.twitter.com/WGQQjA4uXJ — MarlaTellez (@MarlaTellez) August 5, 2022

Mishele’s other neighbor, Lynne Bernstein, told PEOPLE that she “was extremely fortunate” to survive the Heche’s car crash with no injuries.

“So were the dogs and her turtle,” she added of Mishele’s pets.

Bernstein also noted that Mishele was luckily in another section of her house when Heche’s car pummeled into it, igniting a blaze — adding that the actress’ vehicle drove “almost all the way through” the house.

A GoFundMe page set up for Mishele says she “very narrowly escaped physical harm” when her home was “destroyed” by Heche’s car “driving into the home at a high rate of speed, catching the house on fire.”

The fire caused by the crash took 59 firefighters more than hour to extinguish, the crowdfunding page adds.

After that, Mishele’s home was “immediately red-tagged” by the Los Angeles Fire Department — meaning the house was marked as unsafe to return to until repairs can be made.

“Even more distressing is that Lynne lost her entire lifetime of possessions, mementos, all equipment for her business including her laptop and iPad, all of her clothing and basic necessities, and all household items,” the page states. “With firefighters’ help, she was able to pull a few damaged sentimental belongings from the wreckage. Everything else is gone.”

At the time of publishing, the GoFundMe page has reached just over $60,000.

Heche, who is perhaps best known for her roles in the 90s films Six Days Seven Nights and Donnie Brasco, was taken to a hospital, where she is in critical condition with severe burns after crashing her vehicle into the residential home.

