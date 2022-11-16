Report: Dave Chappelle Switched ‘SNL’ Monologue Between Rehearsal and Live Broadcast

Dave Chappelle reportedly switched his opening monologue for NBC’s Saturday Night Live prior to this weekend’s live broadcast, jettisoning a joke about an SNL staff writer who boycotted the episode in protest of the comedian.

Chappelle did a “fake” SNL monologue during the show’s dress rehearsal, and then switched his material for the live show, sources told the New York Post.

Watch below:

“Dave does a fake monologue during the dress rehearsal, because he doesn’t want [SNL creator] Lorne Michaels, or anyone else, to know what his real monologue is,” one of the sources said, adding that Chappelle made a joke during rehearsal about a writer who refused to work with him on the week’s show.

Some SNL staff writers were reportedly so furious about Chappelle hosting the show that they boycotted the episode in protest. “They’re not going to do the show,” an unnamed source told Page Six. “But none of the actors are boycotting.”

Their anger apparently stemmed from Chappelle’s frequent jokes about transgender people and his declaration in the Netflix special The Closer that he believes biological reality determines gender.

On last week’s episode, Chappelle delivered a 15-minute monologue that addressed Kanye West’s recent anti-semitic comments while delivering a few of his own Jewish jokes. His monologue has since been attacked by some who believe Chappelle was normalizing or perpetuating anti-semitism.

