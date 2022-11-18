Hollywood Celebrities Fawn over Outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: ‘You Are the Best Speaker There Ever Was!’

David Ng

Hollywood celebrities are elevating outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to sainthood after she announced Thursday that she will be stepping down as Democrat House leader following the Republican takeover of the House in the midterms.

Leading the quasi-religious outpouring of ardor were some of Hollywood’s biggest leftists, including Barbra Streisand, Rob Reiner, George Takei, Alyssa Milano, and Mia Farrow.

A clearly verklempt Barbra Streisand tweeted: “You are the best speaker there ever was! We will all miss you. Actually, the world will miss you! My love and best wishes to you and Paul. Love, Barbra.”

Rob Reiner called her “the most effective, accomplished, and consequential Speaker in our lifetime.”

Alyssa Milano went full feminist: “Nancy Pelosi has inspired a generation of young girls to know that they can stand up to the patriarchy and speak truth to power.”

Nancy Pelosi, 82, announced Thursday that she will not seek reelection as the Democrat House leader, though she said she will remain in Congress, having represented her California district since 1987. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is the GOP nominee to succeed Pelosi as the next House Speaker.

Hollywood stars expressed their thanks and unqualified admiration for Pelosi in a parade of gushing social media posts.

None of them mentioned Pelosi’s stock trading activities, which have immeasurably enriched her family during her time in office. Nor did they reference her lead role in the impeachments of then-President Donald Trump or the Russia collusion hoax that sidetracked the country for years.

Comedian Sandra Bernhard tweeted that Pelosi sacrificed her safety “to ensure our democracy survived.”

Netflix’s The Watcher star Mia Farrow called her a “powerhouse, a fearless, master tactician.”

Netflix’s Grace and Frankie star Ethan Embry called Pelosi’s reign “historic.”

Other Hollywood stars expressed their thanks and gratitude.

