Tim Allen: Hospitalized Jay Leno Handling Burn Injuries Like a ‘Superhero’

Nov. 18 (UPI) — Tim Allen has given an update on his friend and fellow comedian Jay Leno, who is hospitalized with burns after a gasoline mishap occurred while he was working on a car in his garage earlier this week.

“Went to see my pal Leno in the hospital after his burn accident. Took some treats and car magazines,” Allen tweeted Thursday. “He has severe burns and acts like he just stubbed his toe. The dude is a superhero. Great care will have him better real soon.”

Dr. Peter Grossman, who is treating the former Tonight Show host at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, said during a press conference Wednesday that Leno has undergone surgery and is expected to have another operation to treat the “fairly significant” burns on his face, hands, and chest.

“Some of the burns to the face are a little deeper and a little more concerning. Right now they’re in that progression of somewhere between deep second and third-degree burns to the face. We’re hoping we can keep them from progressing by using these alternate treatments, including good wound care and hyperbaric oxygen and aggressive surgical management,” Grossman said.

“He’s Jay Leno, he’s walking around, he’s cracking jokes,” he added.

Leno, 72, is host of the CNBC series Jay Leno’s Garage.