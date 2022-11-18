‘Today’ Weather Anchor Al Roker Hospitalized for Blood Clots

Nov. 18 (UPI) — Today weather anchor Al Roker is in the hospital.

The 68-year-old television personality said in an Instagram post Friday that he’s recovering after being hospitalized for blood clots in his leg and lungs.

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs,” Roker wrote.

“After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery,” he said. “Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

Fellow Today stars Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager were among those to leave well-wishes in the comments.

“Al Roker– hurry back to us… counting the days xoxoxo,” Kotb wrote.

“You’re the strongest person we know. We miss you and will see you soon!!” Guthrie added.

“Love you Al! Hurry home. You are missed and loved beyond measure!” Hager said.

The Today cast also wished Roker a speedy recovery during Friday’s show.

“He’s in good spirits. We’ve all talked to him,” Guthrie said.

Anchors are wishing @alroker a speedy recovery❤️ pic.twitter.com/iFqVNAZyZI— TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 18, 2022

Roker has been absent from Today for the past two weeks.

The weather anchor was previously diagnosed with prostate cancer in September 2020 and underwent surgery that November.